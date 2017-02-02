661 pump-action rifles: 2 wanted customs officers surrender

The two Customs officers who were declared wanted by the Nigeria Customs Service over the importation of 661 pump-action intercepted in Lagos.

According to Punch, the suspects, Abdullahi I, with service number 44483 ASC, and Odiba Haruna Inah, with service number 133386 ACIC, submitted themselves to the Federal Operations Unit, Ikeja, on Wednesday.

A source confirmed that they have been detained and being interrogated.

The source said, “They have surrendered for arrest. They came today shortly after they were declared wanted. While one came in the morning, the other surrendered around 4pm. They have been taken into custody and are currently undergoing interrogation.”

Spokesperson for the FOU, Ikeja, Jerry Attah, confirmed the surrender of the customs officials.

He added that investigation was ongoing.

Both officers had been declared wanted for clearing the container laden with 661 pump-action rifles.

They had reportedly fled immediately the container was intercepted and the content revealed.

