11 million Boko Haram survivors in need of humanitarian aid – UN envoy

The United Nations has said about 11 million survivors of Boko Haram insurgents are in need of humanitarian aids.

Humanitarian Coordinator for the Sahel, Toby Lanzer said this while speaking on the plight of people in Africa’s Lake Chad basin.

Lanzer said the insurgency caused destructions in Cameroon, Chad, Niger and Nigeria.

“I wish I had good news, but I don’t”.

“About 11 million people are in desperate need of humanitarian aid, 7.1 million of them are severely food insecure.

“To say “food insecure”, according to World Food Programme, is that they are living on the edge, surviving on, if they can, one meal a day,” he said.

Lanzer said the situation of the children is even more worrisome.

“Some 515,000 children are severely and acutely malnourished and their lives are at risk if aid does not reach them urgently.

“No government on earth can do what it takes to confront these numbers of severe food insecurity.

“This is a clear case where international solidarity with the governments of the region is needed,” he stressed.

the Sahel region already has about 2.5 million internally displaced persons (IDP).

“The scale of humanitarian suffering in the region has become increasingly evident with improving security situation as a result of the military campaign against Boko Haram.

“This has allowed humanitarian actors to reach many places which were impossible to get to earlier due to insecurity.

