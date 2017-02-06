$7.5bn loan has been secured for Lagos–Kano rail line – Amaechi

The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi on Monday said said the Federal Government had secured $7. 5bn loan for the construction of railways.

Amaechi said this in Ilorin at the North Central Town Hall meeting ‎held in Ilorin for the people of Kogi, Niger and Kwara.

He said the loan was secured from a Chinese bank and the ministry is waiting for approval of the National Assembly to access the loan.

According to Amaechi, $6. 1bn would be used on Ibadan–Ilorin–Minna-Kaduna– Kano line while $1. 4bn was for the construction of the rail gauge from Lagos to Ibadan.

He said Abuja will be connected to other parts of the country through the central line at Warri, while the Jos Inland Port would be completed in June, this year.

He reiterated the determination of the Federal Government to rehabilitate the Nnamidi Azikwe International Airport in Abuja.

The minister said the runway has lasted beyond its lifespan of 20 years.

He also asked Nigerians to wait for 4 years before assessing the Buhari administration.

He said, “We did not promise you that those challenges will be solved in one year; if we promised you that, you would have given us one year.

“You gave us your mandate for four years, so you have to wait till the end of four years.”

