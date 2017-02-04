7 cliches about success that Donald Trump has shattered for you Nigerians

Growing up, we had to look up to people like Bill Gates and Oprah Winfrey and basically anyone who had “made it” out there in the world. Some had Michael Jackson, while others had Mandela to look up to. The point was that if you wanted to be successful, you had to look up to and pick up a few things from these people who had made all the impact in the world.  There’s a very high chance that Daniel Radcliffe may have even considered Donald Trump as his at some point when he was growing up.

Now, in a 2017 dominated by Donald’s triumphs, there’s a chance that many a childhood mantra are being second-guessed – if they haven’t been thrown out the window already. Donald Trump, who’d been a winner of some sort himself has now shattered everything we ever learnt about the path to success by becoming President of America while totally damning all the rules.

- Advertisement -

Here, we have been thinking about all the mantras that now have almost no meaning because, having gone totally against the grain, Trump still managed to win(because even if we tell ourselves he’s the worst and he lost the popular votes, he’s still the President). Here are the 7 that stick out to us:

Follow @ynaija on Twitter

- Advertisement -

Comments

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Still on the Matter: There’s a ripple effect of Trump’s #MuslimBan in Kuwait that the world is not talking about

The YNaija Cover this evening – the 3rd of February

US slaps Iran with fresh sanctions after missile tests

Critics of my policies are professional anarchists, thugs – Trump

Trump promises to “totally destroy” law barring churches from politics

Timeline: Trump, #MuslimBan, #WomensMarch, Mexican border wall and everything in-between

Opinion: Understanding ‘executive orders’

The YNaija Tracklist: FG to increase VAT on luxury items | Arms cash: Obanikoro returns N30m, to pay N417m more | More stories

White House says Trump will keep Obama’s LGBT workplace protections

Loading...