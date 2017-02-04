7 cliches about success that Donald Trump has shattered for you Nigerians

1. The more you give, the more you receive It was Bill Gates who said As we look ahead into the next century, leaders will be those who empower others”. We grew up believing that to whom much has been given, much is expected. And so, to aspire to be rich meant that you had to be ready to give time, energy, money and love to those who have not been bestowed with as much. Trump, however, a billionaire with a slew of property in New York, Nevada, Toronto, Seoul, and so many other places around the world as well as businesses that altogether make up his billion dollar empire has a had a very shady philanthropic history. While he’s often called himself an “ardent philanthropist” but there have been damning rumours that he may have lied about the figures he boasted about. There’s the more reliable fact that he has refused to refused to declare his taxes returns for several years. If it is true that it is because he has failed to dutifully pay his taxes, nothing can make him less of a giver than that.

2. Level 5 Leadership

The concept of level 5 as developed by leadership expert, Jim Collins leadership says that a leader needs to be able to combine an extreme personal humility with intense professional will. A level 5 leader is one that lives simply and maintains a high capacity for thinking.

We do not have to go through Collins’ compelling list of the skills and personality traits necessary for this kind of effective leadership to know that Donald Trump has no use for any of it. At least he didn’t need to exhibit them to become the President of the free world. The one that hurt us the most is that Collin made us believe that we had to give credit to others while assigning blame to ourselves to reach the White House. Why have we been taken the fall for others all our lives then?