These are the 13 states Biafra agitators want from Nigeria

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has revealed the number of states said to be a part of the Republic of Biafra, if they break away from Nigeria.
The IPOB has also declared that Biafra is not anfor Igbo-speaking people as there are other people who do not speak Igbo but are part of the Biafran Republic.
In a statement signed by the spokespersons of IPOB, Emma Nmezu and Dr. Clifford Chukwuemeka Iroanya, the group pointed out that in the present-day Nigeria, Biafra covers Abia, Akwa Ibom, Anambra, Bayelsa, Cross River, Delta, Ebonyi, Enugu, Imo, and Rivers states as well as Igbanke in Edo State, Igala in Kogi State, and Idoma in Benue State.
The group noted that from the list of states, it is obvious that Biafra is not only made up of Igbo-speaking people but is rich with variety and diverse cultures.
“During the war of genocide levied on Biafra by Nigeria and Britain, there were brave Biafran soldiers, field commanders, scientists, civil servants, technocrats, musicians/artists, and astute journalists/broadcasters who were not from Igbo-speaking areas of Biafraland,” the group saod.
“Biafra is a nation where different languages are spoken but irrespective of the varying languages, the people have a common value system, four market days, and a unique traditional clothing (two-piece wrapper) for every Biafran woman.
“It is instructive to note that Igbo is just one of the languages in Biafraland. Even the Igbo language has different dialects as someone travels from one community to the other or from one state to another state.
“Biafra is not about the Igbo alone but Biafra is a blessed nation of people with common value system.
“The public must ignore and stay away from anyone or group that equates Biafra with Igbo.
“The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) is not for only Igbo-speaking people and will never be for only Igbo-speaking people.”
Thanks a lot for this. I would humbly like to let the ones who always stupidly say that Igbos are coming to take the oil in the south with their Biafra agenda, that the igbos have oil in all their five southeast states: Anambra, Abia, Imo Ebonyi (Edda) and even in Enugu by Uzowani, Ehalumona, Ugwuoba, etc. With this said, I would like for every Biafran of the then eastern region to come forth boldly and support Biafra because it is our only hope for a better future for us and for our unborn children. Thanks! And all hail Biafra—the kingdom of God on earth!
I know some people might commit suicide because of this eye opener but before they are going about looking for the rope they will use I want them to bear in mind that we also have gold in Abia. The northern jihadist thought by refusing the mining of those oil in igboland that they would crush us economically but God almighty used their refusal to reserve them for the time Biafra would emerge. Oh! I think I will stop here cos I have revealed too much.
