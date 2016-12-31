YNaija2016Review: Sack Dalung, Bring back Chibok girls + 5 other things Buhari can do to impress us next year

2016 has not been a great year for Nigeria. The only thing we’ve have had to cheer about is the success of our gallant troops against the terrorist sect, Boko Haram.

And President Muhammadu Buhari has not been of help in making Nigerians smile this year. From his perceived weak stance on corruption to the weakening of the Naira, his policies, actions, and inactions have all but run the country aground.

However, there is still time to make amends and impress us as we move into 2017.

Here are seven things President Buhari can do to impress Nigerians in 2017.

1. Reshuffle his cabinet

It is no news that members of Buhari’s cabinet have failed and heads need to roll. From the members of his kitchen cabinet in the presidency to ministers, this administration has been somewwhat of a mess in 2016.

Mr. President has to let go of those who have done nothing but disappoint us time and time again and appoint capable hands into their positions.

2. Revive the economy

Only yesterday, Bloomberg named the Naira as the fourth worst performing currency in the world. And this is due to the lack of a clear-cut economic policy.

The governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele has failed us and has ‘supervised’ the slump of the Naira, offering no solution in sight.

President Buhari has to ensure that in 2017, Nigerians begin to experience real change in the economy and an improvement in their overall well-being.

3. Bring back the Chibok girls

Today makes it 992 days since the Chibok girls were abducted. This makes it just 8 days more for them to mark 1,000 days in the hands of the bloody criminals called Boko Haram.

As much as we are grateful and applaud President Muhammadu Buhari and all who played a role in the release of 21 of them, more needs to be done to ensure that the remaining 196 girls are brought back home to their parents safe and sound.

4. Respond to crisis situations immediately

Mr. President has a habit of acting like ‘baba go-slow’ when it comes to responding to crisis situations within the country. But he is one of the first to offer condolences to foreign nations when they are hit by any attack.

It took him close to a week to make a statement on the death of corps members in camps of the National Youth Service Corps.

He is yet to comment on the killings in Southern Kaduna till date. This lackadaisical attitude has to go with 2016. We have had enough.

President Buhari should take a cue from outgoing President of the United States, Barack Obama. No matter how inconsequential a situation is, be it a terror attack or a shooting in a school or park, Obama doesn’t write a note days after like he is conversing with a long lost lover, he addresses the situation decisively. This is what President Buhari should do. Enough of the drab press releases from Garba Shehu and Femi Adesina, we want to see President Buhari speak to our hearts.

5. Put a leash on the Department of State Service (DSS)

As much as the DSS should be commended for their role in securing the release of 21 of the Chibok girls, their sting operation on some Federal and Supreme Court Justices could have been handled better.

The manner with which the DSS has been hounding Bureau de Change (BDC) operators has been appalling.

Buhari had better rein his men in before they spring up another ‘surprise’ on him, like the report submitted to the Senate indicting Ibrahim Magu, and therefore stopping his nomination as the chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

6. Fix the aviation sector

Nigeria’s aviation sector is in a mess – a complete one. One can smell the stench miles away while driving along any of the airports in the country.

Some airlines have closed down operations, others are in the habit of treating passengers with no regard.

This ineptitude has to stay in 2016. We can no longer accept a situation where flights are delayed for days – no apologies, no refunds, no sanctions. This has to stop.

7. Sack Sports Minister, Solomon Dalung

No words needed.

