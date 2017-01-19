7 things to expect from Donald Trump’s inauguration tomorrow

If Donald Trump were a pentecostal Christian in Nigeria, he’d now be singing “This is the day… this is the day …” or at least whistling the tune as many Nigerian men are wont to.

But The Donald is no Nigerian and possibly has no idea what song that is. What he does know (as does the rest if the world) is that he will be sworn in as the 45th President of the United States of America pursuant to his November 2016 win at the general elections over Hillary Clinton.

While the inauguration process itself is steeped in traditional practices and so for almost everyone except the Trumps, the experience should be nothing novel and without surprises, there’s so much that has happened since Trump became President that it will now be disingenuous of us not to expect any extras (at least).

Here are a few things to expect from #InaugurationDay tomorrow:

1. A few shades during the inaugural speech

While Trump has promised that his inaugural speech tomorrow will aim to unite America, his antecedents have prepped us enough to expect some (subtle, if we are lucky) shades thrown in the direction of any one or all of his real and perceived enemies; namely – Ghina, CNN, Mexico, Buzzfeed, The whole of the media except Sean Hannity, Meryl Streep, to mention a few.

2. The inauguration parade

After the swearing-in ceremony, there’ll be a Congressional lunch and then an inaugural parade down Pennsylvania Avenue from the Capitol to the White House. The inaugural already announced that tomorrow’s parade will only last 1 hour 30 minutes, considerably shorter than parades held in the past. Trump obviously has no time. The wall won’t build itself so he may just ask for an even more accelerated parade tomorrow or realise how long an hour and a half is and decide to leave the procession for a shorter route to the White House.

3. Something will happen to the stock market

Inauguration in America somehow has never had a positive impact on businesses around the world, especially not in America.

However, Trump’s business acumen is one thing Americans have to look forward to despite their hesitation to popularly endorse him.

General Motors promised to announce $1 billion in new U.S. investments including creating or retaining 1,000 jobs at existing facilities, Bloomberg reports. Walmart too. It has claimed that it will add 10,000 new U.S. jobs in 2017.

4. #BoycottInauguration

What are your plans? Let me know in the comments. #Resist #BoycottInauguration A photo posted by Remi Adetiba (@remiadetiba) on Jan 19, 2017 at 9:02am PST

The hashtag that is already starting to gain momentum will most likely go viral tomorrow. Many people in America are still hoping Trump’s win was a nightmare and he really won’t become their President. Many of those people are in the entertainment industry and they surely will try to act like tomorrow is not historic.

5. Obama “I Miss You” posts

6. Melania will make it to the fashion tabloids

They may try to act like nothing is going on but the fashion world is not one to take its job with levity. If Melania or Ivanka show up looking nice, the fashion tabloids will make sure that that is what we remember about #InaugurationDay. Remember when Melania showed up to the debate in that pink “pussy-bow” blouse from Gucci’s pre-fall 2016 collection? Very ironic that she’d choose a blouse popularly called that when her husband had just been accused of threatening to grab women by the you-know-what. Well, it was either that or “iconic” but she did get the tabloids buzzing.

Michelle Obama changed the meaning of being a fashionable FirstLady by redefining the “right to bare arms” according to Jimmy Fallon; tomorrow, Melania Trump will define her own space in fashion with whatever she chooses to wear.

7. Trump will become POTUS

Because: That is why we are here.

