7 things we learnt from the President’s Christmas address

President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday released his Christmas message to Nigerians.

Buhari assured Nigerians that the Federal Government is doing its best to make life easier for all citizens.

Here are 7 things we learnt from the President’s Christmas message.

1. We need to reflect on the love of God

“As we celebrate this year’s Christmas, I believe that it is very appropriate for us to reflect on the love of God aptly espoused in the teachings and lifestyle of Jesus Christ.”

2. We need to maintain peace in the midst of tribulations.

“During his earthly sojourn, Jesus Christ repeatedly reminded his disciples and followers of peace that comes in the midst of trials and tribulations on earth.”

3. This is the best time to pray for divine guidance

“There is no better time than now in our nation’s history to pray for divine guidance to get over our current challenges.

4. We need to tolerate each other for peace to reign

“We can have peace in Nigeria if we all learn to tolerate and appreciate one another, respect constituted authority; and be our brothers’ keepers in word and deed.”

5. Our heroic citizens deserve special prayers this season

“During this period, we should remember to offer special prayers to God for all our heroic citizens who paid the supreme price to restore peace and security in the North East and other flash points in the country. Let us also remember in our prayers the security forces in the frontline in the continuing battle to rid our nation of terrorism and violence.”

6. We should not forget victims of insurgency

“We must not forget the Internally Displaced Persons in our midst and those who have suffered untold hardship as a result of activities of insurgents and terrorists.”

7. Alleviating poverty is the government’s immediate priority

“Our immediate priority is to alleviate the poverty of Nigerians by quickly stimulating the economy. I assure Nigerians that our government is doing its best to make life easier for all.”

Comments

- Advertisement -