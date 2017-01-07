‘7 things you should know about Pastor Obayemi, the new RCCG National Overseer’

At the 2016 Watch Night service of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye declared that 2017 will be a “Year of Suprises”.

Little did members of the church know that the surprises will begin with them.

On Saturday, Adeboye announced Pastor Joseph Obayemi as the head of the RCCG in Nigeria. But who is Obayemi?

We bring you 7 things about the man, Pastor Joseph Obayemi.

He was the special assistant to Pastor Adeboye on Finance. He was a deputy in charge of Finance. He is the Pastor in Charge of Lagos Region 2 Headquarters. He was promoted to the position of Assistant GO in August, 2016. He joined the governing council in 2014. He has been representing the church at National CAN meetings. He is head of Homeland missions.

