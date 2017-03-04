’76 takes home 5 awards | Here’s the full list of winners at the #AMVCA2017

by Dolapo Adelana

The 2017 edition of The Africa Magic Viewers Choice Award (AMVCA) held at the Convention Centre of the Eko Hotel and Suites in Lagos on Saturday.

It was filled with pomp and pageantry as actors, actresses, producers, directors and film makers strut the red carpet in their elegant outfits.

There were also thrilling performances from the musicians who graced the stage.

Actress Funke Akindele won two awards, while movie ’76 stole the show.

The movie directed by Izu Ojukwu scooped five awards, including the highly coveted Best Movie.

See full list below:

Best Makeup Artist – Hakeem Onilogbo Ajibola and Perekeme Odon for Oloibiri

Best Costume Designer – Pat Egwurube for ’76

Best Art Director – Pat Nebo for ’76

Best Sound Editor – Guy Steer for VAYA

Best Picture Editor – Nnodim Chigozie and Paula Peterson for Oloibiri

Best Lighting Designer – Elliot Sewape for 93 Days

Best Cinematographer – Lance Gewer for Happiness Is A Four Letter Word

Best Short Film/Online Video – Ogo Okpue for Cat Face

Best Documentary – Uga Carlini for Alison

AMVCA Recognition Award for the best MNet series – Hustle

Best Actor in a Comedy Series – Samuel Ajibola for The Johnsons

Best Actor in MNet Drama Series – David Jones David for Hotel Majestic

Best Comedy Series – The Johnsons

Best MNet Drama Series – Tinsel

Best Indigenous Language Movie (Swahili) – Zilizala

Best Indigenous Language (Hausa) – Tijani Shehu Yahaya for Yaki Da Zuciya

Best Indigenous Language Movie (Yoruba) – Abiodun Jimoh and Jumoke Odetola for Somewhere In The Dark

“Best Indigenous Language Movie/Series (Igbo) – Crey Ahanonu for Amonye Bu Onye

Best Soundtrack (Original Score) Michael Ogunlade for The Encounter

Best TV Show – Funke Akindele for Jenifa’s Diary

Award for Best Writer (Movie/TV Series) goes to the writers of VAYA

Best Supporting Actress – Ebele Okaro Onyuike for Four One Love

Best Supporting Actor – Rotimi Salami for Just Got Married

Best Actress Comedy (Movie/TV Series) Funke Akindele for Jenifa’s Diary

Best Actor Comedy (Movie/TV Series) – Ime Bishop Umoh for The Boss is Mine

Trailblazer Award – Somkele Iyamah-Idhalama

Industry Merit Award – Chika Okpala aka Chief Zebrudaya

Best Movie East Africa – Sarika Hemi Lakhani for Kati Kati

Best Movie West Africa – Rogers Ofime for Oloibiri

Best Movie Southern Africa – Elvis Chuks for All About Love

Best Actress (Drama/Movie/TV Series) – Rita Dominic for ’76

Best Actor (Drama/Movie/TV Series) – Sambasa Nzeribe for Slow Country

Best Director – Izu Ojukwu for ’76

Best Movie – ’76