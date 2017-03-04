’76 wins best movie at #AMVCA2017

by Dolapo Adelana

’76 has won the Movie of the year at the African Magic Viewers Choice Award (AMVCA).

The award, which is in its fifth edition held at the Convention Centre of the Eko Hotel and Suites, Lagos.

The movie starring Ramsey Nouah, Rita Dominic, Chidi Mokeme and others was the star of the night, going home with five awards.

Rita Dominic won best actress for her role in the movie while Izu Ojukwu won the best director.

Pat Egwurube and Pat Nebo won awards for Best Costume Designer and Best Art Director for the movie.