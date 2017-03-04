’76 wins best movie at #AMVCA2017

by Dolapo Adelana

’76 has won the Movie of the year at the African Magic Viewers Choice Award (AMVCA).

The award, which is in its fifth edition held at the Convention Centre of the Eko Hotel and Suites, Lagos.

The movie starring Ramsey Nouah, Rita Dominic, Chidi Mokeme and others was the star of the night, going home with five awards.

Rita Dominic won best actress for her role in the movie while Izu Ojukwu won the best director.

Pat Egwurube and Pat Nebo won awards for Best Costume Designer and Best Art Director for the movie.

Follow @ynaija on Twitter

Comments

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

#AMVCA2017: Sambasa Nzeribe beats RMD, Olu Jacobs and Ramsey Nouah to win Best Actor award

’76 takes home 5 awards | Here’s the full list of winners at the #AMVCA2017

Rita Dominic, Genevieve Nnaji | Most breathtaking AMVCA fashion moments

Loading...
Loading...