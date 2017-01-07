79-year-old grandmother goes on five year crime spree because of boredom

June Humphreys, a 79-year-old great-grandmother went on a five year crime spree because she was bored.

June reportedly started shop-lifting in her mid-70s because of boredom.

She regularly travels around using her free bus pass pocketing hundreds of pounds worth of goods by swiping them off shelves and hiding them in her trolley.

Humphreys was recently caught by a supermarket security guard after stealing items from two stores in Stafford on December 12 last year.

She was caught by a Sainsbury’s security guard after she took stationery worth £4 from the supermarket.

She appeared before the Cannock Magistrates Court to admit two counts of theft on Friday.

Chairwoman of the bench Mrs Lisa Elkington-Bourne said, “You have got quite a prolific history from over the last few years so it’s difficult to know how to deal with it.

“We are going to fine you.”

