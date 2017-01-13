8-year-old girl rescues her 2 brothers from fire

An 8-year-old girl has been tagged a hero after she ensured the safety of her two youngers from a fire that engulfed their home, killing 6 other siblings.
According to Baltimore Sun, the two boys aged 4 and 5 were receiving treatment at John Hopkins hospital.
Katie Malone, their mother is reportedly in a critical condition a neighbour confirmed.
“I said, ‘Where’s the babies at?’ She said, ‘They’re in the house,’ ” Robert Spencer, 51, told the paper, explaining that he heard a loud boom just after midnight.
According to fire officials, a 9-month-old boy, a 2-year-old boy, 3-year-old twin girls, and 10- and 11-year-old girls perished in the blaze.
Fire Chief Niles Ford told the Sun that when he arrived on the scene, three firefighters had taken a knee in front of the home.
“We did everything we could, Chief,” one told him.
“I know you did,” he replied.
The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.