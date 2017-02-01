83 UK deportees expected to arrive Nigeria today

The United Kingdom has deported no fewer than 83 Nigerians expected to arrive the country on Wednesday.

It was learnt that most of the deportees’ documents were already expired.

- Advertisement -

It was gathered that some others were

prisoners whose terms of imprisonment were nearing completion.

Spokesperson for the National Emergency Management Agency, South-West Zone, Ibrahim Farinloye, said the deportees were expected to be in the country at 5am.

He said they would arrive the Murtala Mohammed Airport and will be received by officials of the agency.

Farinloye said the prisoners would complete their jail terms in Nigeria.

He said, “We were informed that 83 Nigerians would be deported from the United Kingdom on Wednesday morning.  Some of the people affected are those who haven’t completed their prison sentences. They would be taken to Nigerian prisons to complete their terms. Although we cannot tell the various offences, we believe others could be drug-related and immigration problems.

“We expect that when they arrive in the country, we would be able to know the real reason for their deportation. The aircraft is expected to arrive in the country at 5am at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport.”

Follow @ynaija on Twitter

- Advertisement -

Comments

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Opinion: The connection between religious intolerance and hate preachers

Opinion: Why Women’s rights may never be guaranteed In Africa and the Middle East

Today’s Noisemakers: 2Baba, MI, Blackface, and others

We have not seen one useful criticism of Tuface’s planned protests

Opinion: Using digital surveillance to curb anti social behaviour in Nigeria

The Thread: BBOG’s Aisha Yesufu advises those attacking Tuface about the protest

Opinion: Politicians behind the pulpits

Opinion: What if President Buhari is dead?

The Thread: “Blackface should know Tuface is fighting for him; he is fighting for the poor” | Top 10 tweets about Tuface’s protest

Loading...