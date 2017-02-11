$9.8m cash, N200 suicide bombing fee | 5 numbers that mattered this week

$9.8 million – The EFCC discovered this amount of cash and another 74,000 pounds in the Kaduna home of the former GMD of the NNPC, Andrew Yakubu.

$80 billion – According to Petroleum minister, Ibe Kachikwu, Nigeria loses this amount to pipeline vandalism in Niger Delta every year.

N194 million – The Nigerian Customs Service revealed that it seized contraband goods worth this amount in January 2017.

N88 billion – The Association of Nigerian Electricity Distributors has said Government ministries, agencies and departments owe power distribution companies this amount, with the military carrying the largest share in the debt.

N200 – A female suicide bomber who was intercepted in Maiduguri by the Civil Defence Corps on Tuesday said she was paid this amount to detonate explosives.

