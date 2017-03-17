9 Boko Haram terrorists surrender to troops

by Dolapo Adelana

Nine members of the Boko Haram terrorist sect have surrendered to troops of the Nigerian military.

In a statement by Army spokesman, Brigadier General Sani Usman, the “repentant suspects” claimed to be tired of the situation in the sect.

Usman added that the suspects are being investigated.

The statement said, “While some unscrupulous elements in the society are conniving with remnants of Boko Haram terrorists to continue to commit atrocities, the reality is dawning on the terrorists in the northern part of Borno State.

“Two days ago, 9 key Boko Haram terrorists from Tambashe village, Dikwa Local Government Area, voluntarily surrendered to troops deployed along Dikwa-Gulumba Gana road.

“The suspects claimed to be tired of the situation under the Boko Haram terrorists group and willingly offer themselves to troops as a mark of repentance. Nevertheless, the repentant suspects are further being investigated.”