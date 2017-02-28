97 Nigerians deported from South Africa

by Dolapo Adelana

The South African Government has deported 97 Nigerians for their involvement in various criminal activities in the country.

The deportees, made up of 95 males and two females arrived at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos on Monday night in a chartered aircraft with the registration number GBB710 from Johannesburg.

Spokesman of the Lagos Airport Police Command, DSP Joseph Alabi, confirmed the development.

According to an immigration source who spoke on condition of anonymity to the News Agency of Nigeria, six of the deportees were returned to the country for drug offences while 10 were arrested and deported for other criminal offences

The others were said to have committed immigration offences in the Southern African country.

Officials of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) profiled all the deportees, while those deported for drug related offences were handed over to the Police for further investigation.