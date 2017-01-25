Abductors of Nigerian-Turkish school students, staff will be arrested, prosecuted – Amosun

Ogun State governor, Ibikunle Amosun has said those responsible for the kidnap of 8 students and staff of Nigerian-Turkish school will face justice.

Anosun said this when the recently freed victims visited him in his office on Wednesday.

They were accompanied by parents, officials of the school and security operatives.

The governor said the release of the victims made his 59th birthday a memorable one.

He vowed that the security agencies will go after the abductors and prosecute them.

He said the delay in the release of the victims was due to safety concerns of the students and staff.

He said, “When the incident happened I was not in the state, because I travelled. But the deputy governor, and the Secretary to the State Government had gone to the school. The SSG was always in the school since the incident happened.

“The President called me, and spoke to me, not once, not twice. And I assured him that they would be released on Monday. When they were released on Monday, he called me again on

Tuesday and asked what was happening.

“And I told him that we were close to securing their release and I told that I had been told that the victims would released in 24 hours.”

He added, “They had tracked them to their hideout where they kept the pupils and the workers, but the security operatives did not want to storm the place, for the safety of the victims.”

