Nasir el-Rufai drops 5 points to 28 in the latest YNaija Effectiveness Ranking for governors

We are back with the latest governors effectiveness ranking. This week Gov. Nasir el-Rufai made the lowest drop from number 23 in last week’s ranking to 28 this week. The Kaduna governor has been in the eye of the storm over his effectiveness (or otherwise) in quelling the unrest caused by Fulani herdsmen in Southern Kaduna.
His inaction in the face of mounting violence in his state is a source of concern to many Nigerians who believe the government is not doing enough to arrest the situation or bring the perpetrators of the killing to book.
Ekiti governor, Ayo Fayose moves a step down in our ranking as he appears to have taken his executive showmanship a notch higher by preventing men of the Department of State Security (DSS) from carrying out the arrest of Apostle Suleiman. This reminds us of what Rivers governor, Nyesom Wike did months ago when he prevented the DSS from arresting judges in the wee hours of the night. Many believe there must be other, more civil, ways of dealing with such issues rather than preventing the law from taking its course.
Gov. Obiano of Anambra still holds his position as number one while Gov. Ajimobi of Oyo has moved a step up the ranking as he fulfilled his promise of making funds available so that LAUTECH students can return to school. It’s a fact that the school is yet to resume due to a position taken by ASUU but Ajimobi keeping his word should count for something.
So, from best to worst, we bring you the latest YNaija effectiveness ranking.
—
|State
|Party
|Year Elected
|Rank This Week
|Rank Last Week
|Anambra State
|Willie Obiano
|APGA
|2010
|1
|1
|Lagos State
|Akinwunmi Ambode
|APC
|2015
|2
|2
|Sokoto State
|Aminu Waziri Tambuwal
|APC
|2015
|3
|3
|Delta State
|Ifeanyi Okowa
|PDP
|2015
|4
|4
|Borno State
|Kashim Shettima
|APC
|2011
|5
|5
|Bayelsa State
|Seriake Henry Dickson
|PDP
|2011
|6
|6
|Abia State
|Okezie Ikpeazu
|PDP
|2015
|7
|8
|Ekiti State
|Ayo Fayose
|PDP
|2014
|8
|7
|Cross River State
|Prof. Benedict Ayade
|PDP
|2015
|9
|9
|Enugu State
|Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi
|PDP
|2015
|10
|10
See full ranking here
