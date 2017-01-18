Thinking Through

Abiola Ajimobi is the worst governor in Nigeria | See the latest YNaija Effectiveness Ranking

We are back with the latest governors effectiveness ranking. This week, Willie Obiano, the Anambra state governor remains the best governor in Nigeria while Abiola Isiaka Ajimobi, the governor of Oyo has moved down from 33 to 36.

Obiano’s justification as best governor in 2016 goes thus: “Chief Willie Obiano’s records cover important areas like security, investment drive, internally generated revenue (IGR), construction of roads and bridges, education, healthcare, social amenities, agriculture, social investment and job creation among others. He secured N2billion investment for production of rice and maize.”

While Willie Obiano continues to make progress in Anambra, Ajimobi who we noted has been unable to make any significant progress since he was re-elected to office in 2015 remains ineffective in his position as governor. His conduct during the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH) students protest leaves a lot to be desired. He has proven to be insensitive to their plight and needs to do better as the chief executive of the state as regards paying salaries and improving on the infrastructure of the state.

So, from best to worst, we bring you the latest YNaija effectiveness ranking.

State PartyYear ElectedRank This WeekRank Last Week
Anambra StateWillie ObianoAPGA201011
Lagos StateAkinwunmi AmbodeAPC201522
Sokoto StateAminu Waziri TambuwalAPC201533
Delta StateIfeanyi OkowaPDP201544
Borno StateKashim ShettimaAPC201155
Bayelsa StateSeriake Henry DicksonPDP201166
Ekiti StateAyo FayosePDP201478
Abia StateOkezie IkpeazuPDP201587
Cross River StateProf. Benedict AyadePDP201599
Enugu StateIfeanyi UgwuanyiPDP20151010

See full ranking here

 

