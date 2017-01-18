Abiola Ajimobi is the worst governor in Nigeria | See the latest YNaija Effectiveness Ranking

We are back with the latest governors effectiveness ranking. This week, Willie Obiano, the Anambra state governor remains the best governor in Nigeria while Abiola Isiaka Ajimobi, the governor of Oyo has moved down from 33 to 36.

Obiano’s justification as best governor in 2016 goes thus: “Chief Willie Obiano’s records cover important areas like security, investment drive, internally generated revenue (IGR), construction of roads and bridges, education, healthcare, social amenities, agriculture, social investment and job creation among others. He secured N2billion investment for production of rice and maize.”

While Willie Obiano continues to make progress in Anambra, Ajimobi who we noted has been unable to make any significant progress since he was re-elected to office in 2015 remains ineffective in his position as governor. His conduct during the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH) students protest leaves a lot to be desired. He has proven to be insensitive to their plight and needs to do better as the chief executive of the state as regards paying salaries and improving on the infrastructure of the state.

So, from best to worst, we bring you the latest YNaija effectiveness ranking.

State Party Year Elected Rank This Week Rank Last Week Anambra State Willie Obiano APGA 2010 1 1 Lagos State Akinwunmi Ambode APC 2015 2 2 Sokoto State Aminu Waziri Tambuwal APC 2015 3 3 Delta State Ifeanyi Okowa PDP 2015 4 4 Borno State Kashim Shettima APC 2011 5 5 Bayelsa State Seriake Henry Dickson PDP 2011 6 6 Ekiti State Ayo Fayose PDP 2014 7 8 Abia State Okezie Ikpeazu PDP 2015 8 7 Cross River State Prof. Benedict Ayade PDP 2015 9 9 Enugu State Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi PDP 2015 10 10

See full ranking here

