AbOriginal Theatre is back with ‘Fractures’ [DETAILS]

AbOriginal Theatre, the theatre arm of AbOriginal Productions, returns with its latest theatrical installment, Fractures.

Following its 2010 success, Fractures returns again to kick off 2017 with a cast that includes such versatile and accomplished actors as Gideon Okeke, Patrick Diabuah, Funmi Eko Ezeh, Ropo Ewenla, Beverly Naya, and Tunji Sotimirin, as well as one of Nigeria’s foremost directors, Kenneth Uphopho, and a highly-skilled technical team. They all come together seamlessly to create a thought-provoking and fully entertaining dramatic work.

Fractures is an authentically Nigerian adaptation of A View From The Bridge, Arthur Miller’s classic study of cultural conflict and emotional self-discovery. In Fractures, AbOriginal Theatre spins a compelling tale of colliding worlds and the loss of control. At its core provocative but inoffensive, thought-provoking but exoteric, Fractures, is a careful balance of drama and comedy that explores familiar and socially relevant issues that resonate with audiences through an entertaining platform and captivating performances.

Venue

Agip Hall, MUSON Centre, Onikan, Lagos

Dates & Showtimes

14 & 15 January 2017 @ 3:00 & 6:00 p.m.

Comments