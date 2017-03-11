We have absolute confidence in Buhari’s ability – Tambuwal

by Dolapo Adelana

Sokoto governor, Aminu Tambuwal has said the return of President Muhammadu from a 50-day medical vacation abroad has re-energized the nation and has renewed the confidence Nigerians have in their President.

Speaking on Friday in Sokoto on the significance of the President’s return, the governor said the unbridled joy shown by many people across the nation showed that the country is united in their love for the President.

“Nigerians from all walks of life prayed for their President, now that God has answered their prayers, culminating in the safe return of the President, we should continue to pray for him and his family.

“The President has said he wants a few days of rest until he writes to the National Assembly before resuming work, he deserves that extra days and we should continue to pray for him and for the nation.

“The President has shown uncommon commitment to solve the myriad of problems bedeviling the nation. We have absolute confidence in his ability to take us higher as a nation,” Tambuwal added.