“We are absolutely not against it” | Presidency denies opposing planned protest

Senior Special Adviser to the Vice President, Laolu Akande has said the Buhari government was not in the business of countering protest.

He said this on ChannelsTV while speaking on the nationwide planned protest led by pop singer, 2face.

There had been reports that the Presidency was attempting to stop the protest after President Muhammadu Buhari’s media aide, Femi Adesina openly criticized the protest.

The Lagos State Police Commissioner, Fatai Owoseni has also said the police may not allow the protest hold due to security concerns.

But Akande said it is the right of Nigerians to protest and make their grievances known.

Watch:

'The business of govt is to protect the rights of the people. Our people have a right to lawful assembly & protest.'—@akandeoj pic.twitter.com/AcHigF9vVs — Presidency Nigeria (@NGRPresident) February 3, 2017

Follow @ynaija on Twitter



