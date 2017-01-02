Abuja airport closure: FG more concerned about safety of Nigerians – Minister

The Federal Government has said the proposed closure of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja was for the benefit of Nigerians

The FG said the lives of Nigerians was far more important than billions of dollars it would lose as revenue.

Minister of State for Aviation, Hadi Sirika said this on Monday.

Sirika said a meeting with stakeholders in the industry will be held on Thursday over closure of the airport.

Sirika had earlier announced the temporary shut down of operations at the airport for six weeks in February and March to repair its runways.

“It is also to brief them on efforts being made to ensure that the use of the Kaduna international airport as an alternative during the six-week closure of the Abuja Airport is seamless and hitch-free,” read a statement.

“The stakeholders will also be expected to make their contributions and key into the plans to make their operations during the period less problematic.”

Sirika said the decision was informed by safety and security concerns of passengers.

Comments

- Advertisement -