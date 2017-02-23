Abuja airport closure: FG releases lists of emergency centres

by Azeez Adeniyi

The Federal Government has released a list of emergency centres and agencies in case of accidents ahead of the closure of the Nnamdi Azikiwe airport on March 8.

Air travellers will use the Kaduna airport, as the Abuja airport’s runway will be under renovation for six weeks.

The government listed 8 health facilities and 10 governmental and non-governmental agencies for the provision of emergency services.

The eight health facilities which are situated in Kaduna and Niger states are Umar Yar’Adua Specialist Hospital, Anglican Mission Hospital, Katari, General Hospital, Doka, the Federal Road Safety Corps Clinic, Kakau, Rigasa Health Centre Dutse, St. Gerard’s Hospital, Kakuri; and the National Eye Centre, Kaduna.

Ten agencies listed to help manage and coordinate emergency situations include; FRSC, Nigeria Police Force, NEMA, Federal Fire Service, the National Blood Transfusion Service, Association of Medical Social Workers of Nigeria; Kaduna State Ministry of Health; Niger State Ministry of Health; Federal Capital Territory Health and Human Services Secretariat; and the Ministry of Defence.

