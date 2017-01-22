Abuja airport closure: IGP orders police escorts for travellers

The Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris has ordered the deployment of 300 police personnel to the Abuja-Kaduna highway.

The policemen are to escort travellers, following the closure of the Abuja International airport and diversion of flights to the Kaduna Airport.

The IGP also ordered the deployment of three helicopters to carry out aerial surveillance of the highway.

Police spokesman, Dan Awunah assured that travelers will be safe on the highway.

He said, “In addition to Operation Maximum Security already in place on the road, the IG has made additional security inputs. There will be about three helicopters on patrol and additional 300 personnel.

“The buses provided by the airport authorities will be escorted by security operatives. Other security services are involved, so there would be inter-agency patrols and increased intelligence through collaboration with the local communities around the area. The operation would be coordinated by the DIG Operations. There is an operation order on it.”

