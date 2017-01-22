From Abuja to Gambia and then Trumpland | See our top 10 photos from the past week

A photo of the Mosque that was attacked in the early hours of Monday by Boko Haram suicide bombers.

- Advertisement -



Mrs Obiageli Ezekwesili, Aisha Yesufu of the Bring Back Our Girls group were led on a guided tour of the North-East to gain an insight on the efforts of the military and Federal Government to rescue the Chibok Girls.

Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo spoke at the World Economic Forum in Devos, Switerland on Wednesday.

President Muhammadu Buhari is pictured here after his brief meeting with service chiefs on his way out of the country for a 10-day vacation in the United Kingdom.

Meanwhile, Mrs Aisha Buhari formed a new alliance with the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation on Thursday to reach more people through her Future Assured programme.

The Nigeria Police stormed the Premium Times headquarters in Abuja and arrested the newspaper’s publisher, Dapo Olorunyomi and a judiciary correspondent following threats issued by Army Chief of Staff, Tukur Buratai.

Former Presidents Goodluck Jonathan and Olusegun Obasanjo playing the traditional game of ayo with former Osun governor, Olagunsoye Oyinlola when Jonathan paid Obasanjo a visit in his home in Ogun State.

President Donald Trump and his Vice-President, Mike Pence dance with their wives at one of the inaugural balls on Friday.

Pop superstar, Madonna speaking at the #WomensMarch that rocked Washington, America yesterday in protest against inequality in America and the world.

Adamu Barrow finally was sworn-in as President of The Gambia on Thursday in the Senegalese capital, Dakar.

- Advertisement -



Comments