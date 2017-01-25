Accidental IDPs bombing has spurred us to provide more aids – UN envoy

The UN Humanitarian coordinator for the Sahel, Toby Lanzer has said the accidental bombing of Rann internally Displaced Persons in Borno has spurred aid workers to provide more services.

Lanzer in an interview with NAN said aid workers were already putting the incident past them.

“The airstrike ‘galvanised’ us and I know that that sounds a bit of a paradox.

“But you know within a matter of minutes that we realised what had happened, we rolled off the shock and we had people on the ground who were there to help.

“The first responders, and I really want to underline, the first responders in this incident as is so often the case, are the communities themselves.

“It’s the brothers and sisters of the IDPs, the villages nearby who went to help.

“And the United Nations Air Service was able to end medical supplies that very as well as the following day as well as medical teams who went to the site.

“Many of the most severely injured were taken to other places in Nigeria such as Maiduguri and taken care of by different aid organisations.

“It was a tremendous signal of professionalism by the local community and by the local aid workers and international aid workers who are close by,” he said.

He also commended the Federal Government for promptly responding to the incident.

“I think that the Nigerians took leadership of that issue very quickly including at the highest level.

“President Muhammadu Buhari spoke about it publicly within a matter of hours after the incident when the Nigerian Air Force bombed an IDPs camp obviously by mistake,” Lanzer said.

