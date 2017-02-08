Acting President Yemi Osinbajo presides over FEC meeting (PHOTOS)

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo presided over the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting on Wednesday.

The acting president chaired the meeting which had in attendance ministers of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and some members of the Presidency.

- Advertisement -



Some of those present include, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal, Minister for Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, Minister for Environment, Amina Mohammed, Defence Minister, Mansur Dan Ali, among others.

See photos below:

Follow @ynaija on Twitter - Advertisement -



Comments