Adamawa to hold special prayers for Buhari on Friday and Sunday

Adamawa Governor, Mohammed Jibrilla Bindow has announced that the state will on Friday and Sunday, offer special prayers in mosques and churches for the speedy recovery of President Muhammadu Buhari.
The governor, who stated this after the state’s weekly executive council, said leaders required prayers no matter his or her health status.
He said, “President Muhammadu Buhari needs the prayers of all Nigerians to enable him pilot the affairs of the country effectively. This, we have been doing even before he travelled for his vacation and we will not relent.
“As the Governor of Adamawa State, I deserve special prayers from my people to enable me accomplish the dreams of governing the state well.”

