Adeboye, an inspiration to me – Ajimobi

by Dolapo Adelana

Oyo Governor, Abiola Ajimobi has felicitated with the General Overseer of The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye on the occasion of his 75th birthday.

The governor, in a statement issued in Ibadan on Friday by his Special Adviser on Communication and Strategy, Mr. Yomi Layinka, described Pastor Adeboye as a true shepherd in the Vineyard of God.

He noted that the renowned cleric had healed the broken-hearted and the weary, as well as turned the backslidden to their Creator through fervent prayers, prophetic utterances and spiritual guidance.

“Papa Adeboye’s untiring efforts at attending to the welfare and well-being of Christians have resulted in the expansion of RCCG which is undoubtedly the fastest growing church in Africa. His fatherly role has also made him a rallying point for the Christian community in Nigeria,’’ the governor remarked.

According to Ajimobi, Adeboye has also played a significant role in stabilizing the polity through his constant prayers and spiritual interventions for Nigeria and its leadership, all of which he said had helped in holding the country together as a united country.

“I am particularly fascinated by Papa Adeboye uncommon humility, simplicity, brilliance and articulation, all of which have served as an inspiration to me in the running of the affairs of Oyo State.

“I have also been encouraged by his periodic visits and prayers for my government and the people of Oyo State, particularly through his regular attendance of our annual Christmas carol,’’ he said.

The governor prayed God to grant Pastor Adeboye long life and sound health in his service to Nigeria and humanity.