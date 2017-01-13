The News Blog

Adeboye won’t reverse his decision of appointing Nigerian overseer – RCCG

The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) has said the decision of its General Overseer, Pastor Enoch Adeboye to appoint a National Overseer for Nigeria was irreversible.

The church’s Head of Media and Public Relations, Pastor Segun Adegbiji, said this while addressing journalists at Redemption Camp, Mowe, Ogun State, on Thursday.

Adegbiji said the suspension of the Corporate Governance Code by the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria would not affect the decision.

He said there were already plans in place to appoint a Nigerian leader before the law.

He said, “If you know Daddy GO (Adeboye) very well, he does not make such an important decision without consulting the Church Council, and most importantly, God. That decision has been made and it does not in any way affect his position as the General Overseer of the RCCG.

“So, there is no need to reverse the decision after the Federal Government has suspended the implementation of the FRC law.”

Recall that Adeboye had named Pastor Obayemi the Nigerian overseer of RCCG last week in compliance with the code.

His resignation as the head of the church in Nigeria was greeted by heavy criticism of the code by Nigerians.

This had forced President Muhammadu Buhari to sack the Executive Secretary of the FRC, Mr. Jim Obazee.

Comments

Tags

You may also like

The Church Blog: The Nigerian Church needs the FRC Governance Code

Reno Omokri missed this final dot in his attempt to link Adeboye’s resignation to the APC

236 people arrested in RCCG camp

YNaija Analysis: Between the FRC and Pastor Adeboye – Why so much ado about the law?

The YNaija Cover this morning – the 10th of January

BREAKING: After Adeboye’s exit as RCCG Nigeria overseer, Buhari sacks FRC boss

From Ghana with love, Trump’s N__ger Navy, and more | See our top 10 photos from the week here

The Church Blog: This is the memo announcing Pastor Obayemi as RCCG Overseer in Nigeria (READ)

236 people arrested in RCCG camp

I remain the general overseer of RCCG worldwide – Adeboye

‘7 things you should know about Pastor Obayemi, the new RCCG National Overseer’

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.