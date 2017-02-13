Adele, Beyonce, Chance the Rapper, David Bowie | See the first set of winners from the 59th Grammys

Beyonce

The expectant mum of twins was nominated in the following categories:

For now, she has snatched the award for best music video for Formation, making her a 21-time Grammy winner.

Adele

Adele beat Beyonce in the pop vocal performance category, and her best-selling “25” also won for pop vocal album.

“The Beatles: Eight Days A Week The Touring Years”

Directed by Ron Howard, The Beatles: Eight Days A Week The Touring Years won the best film category over Beyonce’s Lemonade.

David Bowie

David Bowie won four awards for his final album, Blackstar, beating out Prince to posthumously clinch the award for the best-engineered album.

Chance the Rapper

The Chicago artist picked up his first ever Grammy, for best rap performance

Justin Timberlake “Can’t Stop the Feeling!” — which is nominated for an Oscar — won the best song written for visual media. Jennifer Hudson The actress has picked up her secind Grammy for “The Color Purple” which won best musical theatre album. This means Cynthia Erivo and “Orange Is the New Black” actress Danielle Brooks also get their first Grammys. Carol Burnett The best spoken word album Grammy. Kirk Franklin Two awards, including best gospel album and gospel performance/song for writing “God Provides” for Tamela Mann. Lady Antebellum’s Hillary Scott In the Christian category, has won two Grammys for the album she recorded with her family. Don Cheadle The best compilation soundtrack for visual media for “Miles Ahead,” where he is credited as a compilation producer.

