Adele, Beyoncé, John Legend to perform at 59th Grammy Awards (FULL LIST)

The 59th edition of the Grammy Awards holds Sunday at the Staples Centre, Los Angeles, California.
The award will be hosted by James Corden and will have the likes of Adele, Beyonce and John Legend performing.
Other performers include, Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars, Alicia Keys among others.
Awards will be presented by Snoop Dogg, Taraji P. Henson, John Travolta, Jennifer Lopez among others.
See full list of performers and presenters below:
Performers:
- John Legend and Cynthia Erivo – will perform a memorial to musicians who have died in the past year.
- Metallica and Lady Gaga
- Keith Urban and Carrie Underwood – “The Fighter”
- Adele
- Bruno Mars
- A Tribe Called Quest and Anderson Paak
- The Weeknd and Daft Punk
- Alicia Keys and Maren Morris
- Chance The Rapper
- Sturgill Simpson
- William Bell and Gary Clark Jr.
- Beyoncé
- Katy Perry – “Chained to the Rhythm”
- Little Big Town, Demi Lovato, Andra Day and Tori Kelly – Tribute to The Bee Gees
- Kelsea Ballerini
- Lukas Graham
Presenters:
- Camila Cabello
- The Chainsmokers
- Kelly Clarkson
- Laverne Cox
- Jason Derulo
- Celine Dion
- DNCE
- Halsey
- Taraji P. Henson
- Paris Jackson
- Nick Jonas
- Jennifer Lopez
- Tim McGraw and Faith Hill
- Katharine McPhee
- Pentatonix
- Thomas Rhett
- Gina Rodriguez
- Ryan Seacrest
- Snoop Dogg
- John Travolta
