Adele, Beyoncé, John Legend to perform at 59th Grammy Awards (FULL LIST)

The 59th edition of the Grammy Awards holds Sunday at the Staples Centre, Los Angeles, California.

The award will be hosted by James Corden and will have the likes of Adele, Beyonce and John Legend performing.

- Advertisement -



Other performers include, Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars, Alicia Keys among others.

Awards will be presented by Snoop Dogg, Taraji P. Henson, John Travolta, Jennifer Lopez among others.

See full list of performers and presenters below:

Performers:

John Legend and Cynthia Erivo – will perform a memorial to musicians who have died in the past year.

Metallica and Lady Gaga

Keith Urban and Carrie Underwood – “The Fighter”

Adele

Bruno Mars

A Tribe Called Quest and Anderson Paak

The Weeknd and Daft Punk

Alicia Keys and Maren Morris

Chance The Rapper

Sturgill Simpson

William Bell and Gary Clark Jr.

Beyoncé

Katy Perry – “Chained to the Rhythm”

Little Big Town, Demi Lovato, Andra Day and Tori Kelly – Tribute to The Bee Gees

Kelsea Ballerini

Lukas Graham

Presenters:

Camila Cabello

The Chainsmokers

Kelly Clarkson

Laverne Cox

Jason Derulo

Celine Dion

DNCE

Halsey

Taraji P. Henson

Paris Jackson

Nick Jonas

Jennifer Lopez

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill

Katharine McPhee

Pentatonix

Thomas Rhett

Gina Rodriguez

Ryan Seacrest

Snoop Dogg

John Travolta

Follow @ynaija on Twitter - Advertisement -



Comments