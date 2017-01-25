Adetoye Sokunbi: What Really Happens When You Die: Ena’s Song [NEW VOICES]

by Adetoye Sokunbi

I settled into a dark corner booth left of the bar-front and adjacent to the low bar-stage. A burly man comes on to announce a young new act named, Ena. She is young, but not that young. Strands of loose hair danced across her eyes as she got comfortable on the lone stool under the spotlight. She tuned her guitar slightly and allowed a spell of silence to still the air before breathing “Take me home where I belong, I can’t take it anymore” into the room.

Ena’s voice is raw, softly distinct and nearly stripped of all emotion, except for how she dragged the vowels of each last syllable with a—tired—wail. She sings of a tortured heart, an innocence lost at childhood and crying blood at the foot of heaven’s door for someone, anyone, to come and take her far away from earth. It’s broody, and hard to make sense of by the heartbeat, but the melody was beguiling. She closed the song amidst loud whistling from the small audience. I watched her get off the stage and waited for the small gaggle of newly converted fans who wanted selfies to disperse before making my way to the edge of the stage to introduce myself.

******

The waiter had barely set down the tray before Ena caught her glass mid-air and left it there. She caught my eyes and held them there too, saying “Cheers” with the same soft airiness of her singing voice. I waited for the serviceman to return from where he has come, before asking “What are we celebrating?”, with my glass still calmly served on the table. Ena seemed to ponder on it for a moment, before replying, “Well it depends”. I watched her hand raise the drink it held a little higher before lowering to her lips. She nodded briskly, almost like a salute and took a loud gulp of the whiskey— without my approval of her enthusiasm— anyway.

“It depends on what?”

“It depends on why you’re here”

“I haven’t thought about it”

“You should”, she said, setting her drink on the table. “They say every decision you make is just one of many you have made in many lives you have lived”

I almost chuckled, “You talk like your music”

“I live like my music, what’s your point?”

I smiled. “Does that not mean we’re never truly in control then? That I may have just wounded up here as part of a grand plan I was merely physically aware of”

“Maybe”, she said, taking another stinging swig from her glass of whiskey. “Maybe consciousness is a myth and we’re all living the same lifetimes in a never ending loop”.

I remained silent, pretending to think about her last words even though my mind came back blank every time I searched for meaning. “It opens your mind a little too much doesn’t it?” she added with a smirk.

“So why are you here?” I finally asked, accepting defeat for my lack of understanding.

“Same reason as you”, she shrugged. “To live”

I chuckled a little too loudly, “For someone who makes hauntingly sad music, you sure sound like a very optimistic person”

“Well, I’ve learned that you never really die when you die, you just wake up the next day”

I gave her a look “Are you going to tell me the story, or do I have to ask?”

A smile pulled itself across her face, for the first time since we exchanged names. “The first time I died was by a lover’s arms. We found young love behind dusty library shelves and made love to the smell of old books. But I was a chubby teenager and I wouldn’t stop growing in his boyish arms. One day, I became too bloated keep in the air, so he set me on the floor gently and left me there. It took me three years, but when I finally got off the ground, that chubby teenager had died. I stopped eating altogether, shed all of my extra skin and spent hours in front of the mirror admiring my almost-slender-but-not-quite frame. And when I did eat, I’d push my hand far into the back of my mouth until everything pushes back out the same way it went. I stayed alive for three more years until I found myself awake in an emergency room. They said my heart stopped beating for twenty seconds, that my body failed me again. When I got back home, I broke all my mirrors, put all of my diet pills in a little box and I set everything on fire. It’s been three more years since, and these days, I’m in a constant state of dying; wilting quietly and rapidly falling apart. My next death will be a grand escape to a place beyond here, where I’d be re-born again. until then..” She stops short and raised her glass with another nod-salute before emptying its remaining contents into the back of her throat.

We both remained quiet after her long speech, paying uninvested attention to a terrible new singer on the stage. “Writer’s block” I finally said. “I came here because I was struggling with a writer’s block”

***********************

This entire story is loosely based on a conversation I had with an amazing person last year. I was inspired to put it into a story by a song with the lyric quote Ena sang in the first paragraph. It was originally written and composed by a young Norwegian singer called Aurora for song titled, ‘Runaway’.

Toye is a content developer and lover of arts with an eye for detail. Since he discovered words, silence has never been more precious. He’s had nothing to say to anyone ever since. He’s had no need to.

