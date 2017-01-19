Afam Ade-Odiachi: There are no forever people [NEW VOICES]

by Afam Ade-Odiachi

When I was young, much younger than I am now, friends were a strange concept. I wanted them, in their hundreds and maybe even in their thousands. I wanted to be the child with the birthday party that included the entire class. I was never that child, and I hated myself for it. If only you were more loveable, more friendly, you’d have more, I thought almost incessantly, but that dream and I were incompatible. I found new people terrifying. As a result, when I did make friends, I thought of them as the most unlikely blessings and loved them to distraction. In my mind they were the people gifted to me by the mysterious collaboration between God and life.

We speak of break-ups with girlfriends, boyfriends and the people in-between with almost crippling regularity. The ones we loved when we didn’t know what love was, the ones we failed to love in our search for coupledom. This pain is understood and expected. There are few things more endearing than the raw edges of a recently broken heart. We share our stories with pride, and we mourn their loss in commune. Stories of love lost, are so common that you need not look far to find them. There’s a bit of it in your favourite film and even more of it in your favourite book, both providing loose guides to life after the one you thought could be the one.

With friends, things are a bit more bleak. And how could they not be? With boyfriends and girlfriends we tend to show our best versions most of the time, and we dance with the knowledge that we are loved. But with friends, they see all that we are, and they love us anyway. One of these is more profound than the other. You see, I didn’t know until last year that breaking up with a friend could be more difficult than breaking up with a partner. Love in your twenties is a fleeting thing. It doesn’t last until you’re ready for it to last. Friends on the other hand are supposed to be forever.

The end of it was abrupt. A phone call and then an email brought a full stop to the brouhaha that had been us for months. At first there was relief, but in the hours that followed that relief disappeared leaving only an almost overpowering sense of loss. There was a gap that couldn’t be filled by anyone else. The system I’d built for coping with life was on the brink of destruction. And there were the particulars of the divorce to sift through. We had the same friends but I didn’t want to make them choose. There were bars and restaurants we both enjoyed that I didn’t want to lose.

With the friends things were easier, within weeks he’d managed to piss them off so much that they became like me, done in every sense of the word. I thought him foolish. He’d managed to lose two of the best people I know; people it can only be a blessing to know. With the places it was far more difficult. We bump into each other from time to time, caught between the awkward I swear I don’t know that guy and the even more awkward hello. The last time I saw him, he waved a drunk hello. I spasmed and made a face that said, “not today.”

I do not speak of him often, not because I don’t want to, but because there’s no place for it. Many are eager sit at pity parties and listen to stories from the battlefield of love, but when that love is what you felt for a friend, your gathering of woe has no willing attendees. Still I’ll never forget what he taught me. In life, you will lose people, and when you do it will be painful. There are no forever people. Friends do not exist for the end of your world, and that’s all the more reason to treasure them while they’re there. Not everything is supposed to last an eternity, and that’s what makes the now all the more spectacular.

Afam Ade-Odiachi is a writer and journalist, with a passion for story telling. In addition to working as a junior reporter for CNBC Africa, he runs a little blog called theramblingsofamadman-afam.com. He has also served as a content co-ordinator for Mnet’s Stargist.

