Africa’s biggest and most prestigious HR conference to hold in Lagos in 2017

Human Capital Summit Africa (HCSA) 2017, Africa’s largest and most prestigious HR conference is set to hold at the Landmark Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos on March 9 and 10, 2017.

Following the remarkably successful HCSA 2016, the organizers of the conference are determined to make HCSA 2017 an even greater success story.Human Capital Summit Africa is a broad-based Human Resource platform that attracts a wide spectrum of HR practitioners and other professionals from the private, public and third sectors of the economy from across the world to Its vibrant and exciting hub of ideas yearly, to shape the conversation on human capital development and organizational performance with special focus on new trends and dynamics. The overall objective is to bring to the fore the best ideas with the greatest transformative potential to engender sustained productivity. The summit has served as a veritable platform for professionals to benefit from highly sought-after expert perspectives on local and global trends from reputed industry resource persons, and also network extensively. The clear objectives of empowerment, access to high-value network, expanding the information pool and laying out strategic plans for professional and social impact have remained defining features of the summit.

Human Capital Summit Africa 2016 marked a leap in many ways. It represented a watershed moment for HR conferences in Nigeria and Africa as a whole. With ‘The Future of Work’ as its theme, the summit amplified an important conversation on the changing world of work due largely to the impact of disruption from innovation and technology, and shared ideas on how best to adapt. HCSA 2016 featured about 40 sessions with some running concurrently, over a thousand participants from across Africa, about 50 highly reputed speakers from across 4 different continents, over 200 participating organizations from around the world, over 20 notable partners, and a high-profile international job fair that created lots of opportunities for job-seekers and entrepreneurs in Nigeria. HCSA 2016 was more than a promise kept; it ushered in new era of unbounded professional interaction, elevating the best actionable ideas and fostering the strategic cooperation required for sound implementation.

This year’s summit will be occurring at a crucial time, one in which a changing economic landscape, with its inherent challenges and potentials, demands bold and imaginative response. With this in mind, the summit has been designed to aptly capture the existing mood while also shining light on ideas and efforts already defining a great path forward. The theme for this year’s summit is ‘Managing New Economy Efficiencies (and old economy relationships)’. HCSA 2017 is planned to be the biggest HR event in Africa in 2017, and one of the biggest international professional events the world over in 2017, with extensive reach and impact. The summit will feature eminent keynote speakers from around the world, 60 sessions accommodating multiple areas of interest, 100 notable session speakers from around the world, over 3000 delegates from across Africa, over 500 participating organizations, and over 100 executives of top organizations.International certifications will be provided by Coventry University and London South Bank University, key strategic partners of HCSA 2017.

There will also be an international exhibition during the summit with over 50 companies participating and a high-profile awards event celebrating Human Resource strategy, management and performance in Africa. Another key highlight of the summit is the HCSA 2017InternationalJob Fair which will provide on-the-spot access to training, skills acquisition, business orientation, business funding and job opportunities. The collaboration and representation for HCSA 2017 International Job Fair promises to be even more broad-based than the last summit’s as key Human Capital Development stakeholders such as job seekers, national and foreign government representatives, specialized human capital development organizations, skills acquisition centres, business development experts, employing organizations, HR training experts, and funding organizations will all prominently feature.

As a Human Capital Development and Human Resource Management-focused summit, opportunity exists for a wide spectrum of participants from across specializations, administrative strata and sectors to benefit. Therefore, top executives, HR staff and staff of other departments of organizations can register to attend. Information can be found on www.humancapitalsummitafrica.com

Follow @ynaija on Twitter

Comments