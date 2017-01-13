After 28 years as CAF president, Hayatou seeks re-election

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) on Friday said its president, Issa Hayatou will be seeking another four-year term.

Cameroonian Hayatou, 70, has been the organisation’s president since 1988.

His candidacy will face a rare challenge this time around, after executive committee member Ahmad, from Madagascar, declared his candidacy for the election to be held at the CAF Congress in two months’ time. Last year CAF introduced new rules limiting the presidency to just three four-year terms.

The ruling, however, only applies since it was passed in September, meaning Hayatou could extend his tenure by 12 years.

The election holds in Addis Ababa on March 16.

