After Schumer, Trump orders investigation into Nancy Pelosi over Russia ties

by Dolapo Adelana

US president Donald Trump has requested that House Minority leader, Nancy Pelosi be investigated for lying that she had never met with current Russia Ambassador, Sergey Kislyak.

Trump who earlier on Friday called for the investigation of Senate Minority Leader, Chuck Schumer for his ties with Russia attached stated this via a tweet.

“I hereby demand a second investigation, after Schumer, of Pelosi for her close ties to Russia, and lying about it,” he tweeted.

In the tweet, the US president put a link from news outlet, Politico showing Pelosi in 2010 seated with Kislyak, and other top Russian officials including former president, Dmitriy Medvedev.