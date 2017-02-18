Agatu people apologise to Nigerian army, admit killing soldier

by Azeez Adeniyi

The People of Agatu Local Government area of Benue State have admitted killing a soldier during a disagreement with security officials.

Lawmaker representing Agatu state constituency in the Benue State House of Assembly, Alhaji Sule Audu, apologized to the Nigerian Army on Friday in Makurdi.

Audu said the incident w unfortunate and was never premeditated.

He said the people were truly sorry while promising that the people will continue with the army henceforth.

He said the incident was, “very unfortunate and was never premeditated but just mere misunderstanding between my people and the soldiers.”

On behalf of my people, we sincerely apologise to the Nigerian Army for the incident. We promise to cooperate with them henceforth,” Audu assured.

He also dismissed reports that soldiers razed the area in retaliation.

He said “they went there in search of the culprits and their arms that were missing, which were normal in the military; it is not that they went to raze the villages.”

