‘How Agi bought N8m car for Justice Ademola – Witness’

A witness in the trial of Justice Adeniyi Ademola has told a court how a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Joe Agi bought an N8m BMW luxury car for Justice Adeniyi Ademola.

The witness, Ifeoma Ofornagolu, one of 14 witnesses to testify in Ademola’s trial, said she delivered the vehicle at judge’s residence in Lagos after the same was paid for by Mr. Agi, the third defendant in the matter.

Ms. Ofornagolu, a sales consultant with Coscharis motors, said she facilitated the transaction herself.

“The receipt was issued in the name of Ademide Ademola; ( Mr. Ademola’s son). I accompanied the driver to deliver the vehicle to Ademide Ademola at number 16 Babatunde Ajose Avenue, Lekki, Lagos. The car was signed for by Mr. Ademide Ademola who received the vehicle,” said Ms. Ofornagolu.

She said Mr. Agi transferred the sum of N8 million from his company’s bank as cost of the BMW, while an additional N400,000 was paid as VAT for the same vehicle.

“I was also called by Joe Agi. He called me to confirm if the transaction has been made,” she said.

