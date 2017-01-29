Agitation for a Biafra nation is a foolish venture – Charly Boy

Former PMAN President, Charly Boy has said the agitation for Biafra was a foolish venture.

In a recent chat with Vanguard, the self-styled ‘Area Father’ said those agitating for Biafra never experienced the civil war first-hand.

He said, “Now people are shouting Biafra but I say they don’t know what they are talking about. Experience is the best teacher and those of us that experienced Biafran war first hand know this is a foolish venture. During the war, my village was like the war theartre and I saw people dying per second all around me. There was death everywhere. If you have been seeing gory pictures of Syria, how death visits from everywhere, it was the exact way Biafra was during the war. Believe me, bullets didn’t even kill us as much as hunger. You can imagine, you and your friends would be playing and all of a sudden there would be air raid. As you were running helter-skelter to take cover you would see some people’s heads being blown off their bodies. Such sights have never left me. I was about 17 years old then and now somebody is shouting ‘Biafra’. No.”

Charly Boy asked those clamouring for Biafra to first go back to the South-East and develop the region.

He added, “If the people shouting for Biafra are serious they should go back to the South-east to develop the region. It is just not right going to another man’s land to develop it while leaving your own to lie fallow. After we must have developed the South-east, then we can be shouting Biafra. Biafra is a thing of the mind. Is it in this hunger you expect people to fight? How do you want to do that?”

