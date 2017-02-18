Why agricultural workers should support FG – Ngige

by Azeez Adeniyi

Minster of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige has urged the Agriculture and Allied Employees’ Union of Nigeria (AAEUN) to support the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Ngige stated this at the 3rd National Quadrennial Delegates’ Conference of AAEUN in Dutse on Saturday.

He said Buhari is committed to creating jobs for the teeming unemployed through agriculture.

“We are also concerned with good governance and increased productivity in the work places.

“We believe this could only be achieved through social dialogue among social partners who are the catalyst for maintenance of industrial peace and harmony in work places.

“This will, in turn, lead to increase in productivity; a sine qua non for socio-economic growth of the country,” he said.

He charged the members to always use social dialogue in pressing home their demands, instead of being confrontational.

