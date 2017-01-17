The News Blog

Air Force attacks new Boko Haram hideout

The Nigerian Air Force on Monday said its fighter jets attacked an hideout of terrorist group, Boko Haram one mile south of Tumbum Rego in northern Borno.

Air Force spokesman, Group Captain Ayodele Famuyiwa in a statement said its jets and helicopter gunship assaulted the area in a coordinated day and night operation.

Famuyiwa said insurgents who attacked forces at Kangarwa on January 12 had withdrawn to the location according to intelligence.

Famuyiwa said the renewed effort is aimed at denying the remnants of the insurgents the opportunity to regroup and launch attack on own surface forces or people within the host communities.

