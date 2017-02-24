Air Force bombs Boko Haram camp in Northern Borno (WATCH)

by Dolapo Adelana

The Nigerian Air Force has attacked a Boko Haram Terrorist (BHT) location at Tagoshe/Mandara Mountain general area about 10km Southwest of Gwoza in Northern Borno.

A statement issued by the force on Friday said, “Intelligence report by Sister surface forces had it that remnants of fleeing BHTs were gathered at the location.

“This report was confirmed by NAF Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) aircraft before combat platforms were called in to strike the location.

“Follow-up battle damage assessment confirmed that the air attack was successful as shown by the declassified footage of the operation.”

Watch video below:

