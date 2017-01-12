The News Blog

Air Force destroys illegal oil storage facility in Rivers (WATCH)

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) on Wednesday destroyed an illegal oil storage facility belonging to militants in Rivers.

The facility located about 25km south of Opubiri, was attacked about 4:45pm by NAF helicopter on armed patrol over creeks around Opubiri, Bille and Alakiri areas.

Another canoe, carrying drums filled with suspected stolen petroleum products, was also attacked at Alakiri creek.

Both attacks showed the renewed effort by the NAF to clear the creeks in the Niger Delta of illegal activities and acts of economic sabotage in 2017.

Watch video below:

