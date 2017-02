Wife of the President, Aisha Buhari on Saturday arrived Nigeria after undertaking the lesser pilgrimage in Mecca.

Her arrival was announced by her aide, Zaynab Ikaz-Kassim on Twitter.

The last public appearance of Mrs. Buhari was when she visited her husband, President Muhammadu Buhari in London.

She had also been inactive on social media.

See photos:

