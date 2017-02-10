Aisha Buhari, Bukola Saraki | The 10 people President Buhari has talked to during this vacation

The general consensus now is that President Muhammadu Buhari is neither sick nor has he been hospitalised in a UK hospital. Shame on us for even contemplate this thought; for daring to fear that a sitting President can lie to Nigerians about his health. We are sorry, Minister Lai Mohammed, Chief Tony Anenih and now, Minister Ahmed Shittu.

Hopefully, history will forgive our moral bankruptcy. The Presidency has made certain that we stew in remorse b y picking up the phone and talking to opening his English doors to and posing with a chosen few (we can already tell you for free that no one on his media team made it to the chosen list yet).

Still, just the status quo moves from this general consensus we have been handed by the Presidency and others, not the ordinary Nigerians who voted this President that now has the constitutional right to not speak to us, we have compiled a list of those who have spoken to the President during this trip and have come back with the assurance that the President is “hale and hearty”.

Here you go:

Professor Yemi Osinbajo

The Vice-President was first reported to have spoken with the President over the phone within the first few days of Buhari’s vacation. The topic of their conversation was international events, especially what was happening in The Gambia. They have been in contact after that and have probably talked about health related issues as the last update from him was that the President is definitely “hale and hearty”, “in good shape” and “very chatty”.

Dr Bukola Saraki

The Senate President with no prompting from Nigerians reported Wednesday night via his Twitter that he’d spoken with the President.

Happy to have spoken with @NGRPresident @MBuhari tonight.

He was in good spirits and joked about my working late into the night, as usual. — Bukola Saraki (@bukolasaraki) February 8, 2017

Honourable Yakubu Dogara

He followed suit a few hours after claiming that he and the President spoke about matters concerning the sufferings of Nigerians.

He said he was pained by the suffering endured by most Nigerians last year and he's resolved not to let events of 2016 repeat themselves/ — Rt Hon Yakubu Dogara (@YakubDogara) February 9, 2017

Governor Ibikunle Amosun

The Governor of Ogun State had taken it a step further before anyone else by travelling to see the President in the UK in the company of Daisy Danjuma and another person. The UK branch of the All Progressive Congress tweeted a photo of the Presidents and his guests on the 28th of January. Even if it was only pleasantaries, the two leaders must have exchanged some words.



Aisha Buhari

While the wife of teh President has, to our frustration, kept mum about her husbands health,vacation and general well-being – not even to respond to allegations that the photo of her with him in the UK was recycled – she remains of of the very few we know to have seen the President. Hers was a quiet, visual confirmation of his well being as seen below:



Daisy Danjuma

She was seen with the President in the same photo as Governor Amosun. Her own confirmation lies in this “happy” selfie she took with the wife of the President.

Solomon Dalung

The Minister of Youth and Sports lost his wife recently and this earned him a call from the President who @MBuhari Twitter handle subsequently posted about it.

I spoke with Sports Minister, Barrister Dalung, to commiserate with him on the death of his wife, Briskila. May her soul Rest In Peace. — Muhammadu Buhari (@MBuhari) January 31, 2017

Aminu Na Dari

One of those who have expressed displeasure at the insinuations that the President is dead, He says that he has spoken with the President and that there was no indiction of any illness.

The President’s sister

Yesterday reports of the President’s sister, Hajiya Rakiya, saying that she has been in touch with him daily and he is fine surfaced. She assured that he has been in very high spirits.

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

The leader of the All Progressives Congress alongside Chief Bisi Akande, has travelled to the United Kingdom to visit with the President as seen these photos.

Bonus: President Buhari

There no way the President hasn’t talked to himself during this very controversial vacation. Even if it was to silence his conscience when it asked him why he’s doing this to Nigerians.



Now, if anything changes, you know who lied.

