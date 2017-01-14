Aisha Buhari donates building materials to Yobe IDPs

Wife of the President, Aisha Buhari on Friday donated building materials for the reconstruction of homes of vicitoms of Boko Haram insurgency in Yobe.

Mrs Buhari, who was represented by Hajiya Yabawa Kolo, delivered the materials in Damaturu to the state’s Deputy Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Aliyu.

The items donated include 300 bundles of roofing sheets; 2,000 ceiling sheets; 8,700 pieces of wood; 600 facing board; 100 bundles of batting and nails.

Aliyu commended Mrs Buhari for her continued support towards Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).

She had on several occasions identified with the victims of insurgency in Yobe by providing food and non-food items to them.

“On behalf of the resettlement committee, I want to assure her of delivering the materials to the targeted beneficiaries.

“We have as a matter of deliberate policy been conveying all assistance to IDPs in their communities to ensure that only genuine victims benefit from such gestures,” the deputy governor said.

