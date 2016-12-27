Aisha Buhari donates gifts to injured soldiers

Wife of the President, Aisha Buhari on Tuesday donated gifts to soldiers injured at the battlefield in Sambisa Forest.

She was represented by Hajiya Nana Shettima, the Chairperson of Mrs Aisha Buhari’s Committee on Distribution of Donated Items at Maimalari cantonment, Maiduguri.

Shettima said it was part of efforts to appreciate the soldiers for their bravery and victory.

She also visited other visited soldiers at the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital, Maiduguri.

“Both religions say how good and pleasant it is when God makes us enjoy together in peace, tranquillity, progress and unity.

“I am not here in my own capacity alone but am wearing two caps; I am here representing the wife of the president and as a wife of Borno governor,’’ she said.

